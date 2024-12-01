Trump intends on pushing for Ukraine ceasefire before negotiations

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald is reportedly aiming to secure a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict before pushing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table, according to sources cited by CNN. Trump has claimed on the campaign trail that he could end the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours if reelected. While discussions are still in the early stages, various proposals are being reviewed by Mike Waltz, Trump’s choice for national security adviser.



There is significant divergence between the conditions outlined by Russia and Ukraine for any potential engagement. Andrey Yermak, Ukraine’s chief-of-staff, recently indicated that returning to the pre-2022 status quo would be a starting point for negotiations, which marks a shift from Kiev's earlier demand for full control over disputed territories, including Crimea, before talks could begin.



On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin had previously pledged to cease fire if Ukraine abandons its NATO ambitions and withdraws from territories claimed by Russia. However, this offer has been retracted, and Russia now states that no talks can occur unless Ukrainian forces withdraw from the Kursk region. Trump allies, including Keith Kellogg and Richard Grenell, have suggested measures like freezing military combat and suspending Ukraine’s NATO membership as part of a possible resolution. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to make gains on the front lines, with some Ukrainian military officials warning that their forces may be on the verge of collapse.

