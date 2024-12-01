(MENAFN) A recent poll reveals that only 16% of Ukrainian voters would support President Volodymyr Zelensky in a presidential election if it were held now. The survey, conducted by the Sociological Association of Ukraine and reported by Zerkalo Nedeli, found that former top general Valery Zaluzhny is significantly more popular, with 27% backing him. Other figures, including former President Petro Poroshenko and military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov, garnered 7% and 6% of the vote, respectively. The poll, which was conducted between November 15 and 21 with 1,200 participants, also revealed that 15% of respondents were undecided and 10% would not vote at all.



Zelensky has remained in power despite his term officially expiring in May, with elections suspended due to martial law amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. Recently, it was reported that the US is considering holding elections in Ukraine next year as part of a strategy to replace Zelensky, with the aim of gaining public support through NGOs and civil society organizations.





