(MENAFN) Former MI6 director Richard Dearlove has stated that Western Europe is already in a state of war with Russia, disagreeing with Polish Prime Donald Tusk’s assessment that the continent is in a “pre-war” situation. In an interview with Sky News, Dearlove, who led the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service from 1999 to 2004, argued that Russia has already engaged in aggressive actions on territory, citing alleged acts of sabotage and hybrid warfare. However, he provided no concrete evidence to support his claims.



Dearlove emphasized that Russian intelligence agencies, including MI6 and the CIA, have flagged these hostile actions, asserting that Russia believes it is in a state of war with the West. His comments come as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to destabilize Europe, with fresh attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. Despite the heightened tensions, Dearlove called for continued dialogue with Russia, though he acknowledged that meaningful engagement with President Vladimir Putin may not be possible at this time. His remarks highlight a growing divide within Western Europe over how to assess the conflict, with some leaders taking a more aggressive stance while others, like Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, advocate for a more conciliatory approach.

