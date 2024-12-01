Key Canadian press channels accuse OpenAI for copyright violation

(MENAFN) Five Canadian news editors have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, blaming the firm of copyright infringement.



In a mutual statement, Torstar, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press, and CBC/Radio-Canada stated OpenAI regularly breaches copyright and terms of use by "scraping large swaths" of content from Canadian media to help improve its tools, such as ChatGPT.



"OpenAI is capitalizing and profiting from the use of this content, without getting permission or compensating content owners," the statement showed.



"OpenAI’s public statements that it is somehow fair or in the public interest for them to use other companies’ intellectual property for their own commercial gain is wrong. Journalism is in the public interest. OpenAI using other companies' journalism for their own commercial gain is not. It's illegal."



This concern, the statement revealed, aims to resolve this unsuitable and illegal consume of Canadian content, and impose Canadian policies.



The media outlets stated that they allocate hundreds of millions of dollars into releasing critical press, undertaking investigations and original releasing, and the content they publish is protected by copyright.

MENAFN01122024000045016755ID1108943178