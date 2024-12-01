(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHILIPPINES, December 1 - Press Release

November 30, 2024

Bong Go supports initiative for a new auditorium stage in Naval, Biliran, as a community hub for cultural and social development

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, underscored the value of public facilities during his visit to the site of the proposed auditorium stage at the Biliran Capitol Grounds in Naval on Friday, November 29.

The project, funded through Go's efforts in partnership with the local government, is expected to serve as a venue for cultural events, public gatherings, and other community activities, fostering unity and pride among the people of Biliran.

"Alam ko po na mahalaga ang ganitong proyekto sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi lang ito isang gusali. Ito ay magiging lugar kung saan pwedeng magsama-sama ang bawat isa para sa mga makabuluhang aktibidad at selebrasyon," Go remarked.

The event brought together local leaders who expressed their gratitude for Go's unwavering support for the province. The senator specifically acknowledged Congressman Gerardo Espina Jr., Governor Gerard Roger Espina, Vice Governor Brigido Caneja III, Naval Mayor Gretchen Stephanie Espina, and Vice Mayor Vicente Curso Jr. for their collaborative efforts in making the project a reality.

"Salamat sa ating mga lider dito sa Biliran. Ang inyong pagkakaisa at dedikasyon ang nagbibigay-inspirasyon sa akin upang ipaglaban ang ganitong mga proyekto sa Senado," Go said.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go played a pivotal role in securing funding for the project, emphasizing his commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos in the provinces. The auditorium stage is part of his broader advocacy to provide equitable access to infrastructure development, particularly in underserved areas.

"Ang mga ganitong proyekto ay hindi lamang para sa iilang tao, kundi para sa buong komunidad. Dapat lahat ng Pilipino, kahit saan mang sulok ng bansa, ay magkaroon ng magagandang pasilidad na pwedeng gamitin para sa kanilang ikabubuti," Go added.

The senator also reiterated his call for continued collaboration between the national government and local leaders to ensure that similar initiatives are sustained and expanded to other regions.

"Hindi po natin magagawa ito nang mag-isa. Kaya mahalaga na tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagtutulungan. Biliran is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together," Go stated.

Aside from the said project, the senator has reaffirmed his commitment to community development through his support for various infrastructure, healthcare, and public facilities projects in the Naval.

Flood-prone areas in Naval, Biliran, have greatly benefited from the construction of flood control and protection structures. Among these is the Sitio Lomboy Flood Control Project in Barangay Calumpang, which underwent multiple phases to ensure the safety of residents.

Additional flood protection efforts include the construction of a Flood Protection Structure in Barangay Caraycaray, as well as rehabilitation works along the Anas Flood Control System along Biliran Circumferential Road.

Public infrastructure projects such as multi-purpose buildings have also been prioritized to serve as venues for community events and essential services. Construction initiatives in Barangays Capinahan, Haguikhikan, Larrazabal, and San Roque highlight Go's drive to provide accessible and functional spaces for the residents of Naval.

A particularly noteworthy endeavor is the ongoing development of a Dry Market Building in Barangay Santissimo, aimed at boosting local commerce and improving market conditions. These developments not only enhance public spaces but also stimulate economic activity.

Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a health reforms crusader, Go's advocacy for better healthcare facilities has likewise made an impact in Biliran. The provision of state-of-the-art equipment for the New Biliran Provincial Hospital and the planned construction of a 200-bed hospital expansion reflect a clear focus on improving access to quality healthcare for local residents.

These upgrades align with Go's long-standing mission to ensure that all Filipinos receive adequate medical care, particularly in underserved areas.

Efforts to enrich the lives of Biliranons extend to public spaces like the Capitol Grounds Family Park Development Project in Barangay Calumpang. Other improvements, such as the construction of a Civic Center Auditorium Stage, further support local government and community activities, reinforcing Naval's role as a hub of civic and cultural engagement.

As Go continues his advocacy for accessible and inclusive development, the people of Biliran are assured of a brighter future with leaders who prioritize their needs and aspirations.

"Hindi po ako isang politiko na mangangako sa inyo. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho sa abot ng aking makakaya. Ituring niyo po akong para ninyong kapitbahay na bawat oras ay pwede ninyong lapitan," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also aided poor residents in Naval and visited the Malasakit Center at the Biliran Provincial Hospital.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.