(MENAFN) Following President Biden’s approval for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday his willingness to accept protection for the areas controlled by Kiev in order to end the "hot phase" of the conflict with Russia.



Zelensky indicated that he could delay the retaking of Russian-occupied regions, which constitute nearly a fifth of Ukraine’s land, if an agreement could ensure security for the rest of the country and bring an end to the fighting. He stressed that NATO membership should apply to all of Ukraine but was open to limiting NATO’s protection (Article 5) to the areas currently under Kiev’s control.



Zelensky stated, "To end the hot phase of the war, we must place the territory we control under NATO’s umbrella," suggesting that once this protection is in place, Ukraine could negotiate diplomatically for the return of other territories. Kiev has firmly rejected the idea of ceding any land for peace, while Russian President Vladimir Putin insists Ukraine withdraw from occupied regions and opposes Ukraine’s NATO membership.



Currently, Russia controls around 18% of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory, including Crimea (annexed in 2014) and parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, and Zaporizhzhia. The conflict has recently escalated with intensive strikes on Ukrainian-held areas and Putin's threats to target Kiev with new hypersonic missiles.



Amid rising calls for a ceasefire or peace deal following Donald Trump’s U.S. election win, the Biden administration has requested $24 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This includes $8 billion to enhance Ukraine’s security and $16 billion to replenish its weapons stockpiles. Despite Biden’s limited time in office, the White House is urging Congress to approve the funding, which would be included in a resolution to extend government funding that expires next month. Tensions between Moscow and the West have escalated, especially after Ukraine, with Western support, launched long-range strikes on Russian regions, including Kursk and Bryansk, using U.S. and British missiles.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943127