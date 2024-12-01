Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 32 Russian Drones Overnight, Lose Track Of 45

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 32 Russian drones during an overnight attack on Ukraine, whereas 45 disappeared from radars.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 20:00 on November 30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed strike drones and unidentified UAVs launched from Kursk, Oryol, and Bryansk.

The attack was countered by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces. Air defense systems were active in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava regions.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian forces shot down 32 enemy UAVs and lost track of 45, likely due to active electronic warfare. One more drone remains in Ukraine's airspace.