EU Officials Arrive In Kyiv On Unannounced Visit
Date
12/1/2024 5:12:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 1, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.
Costa announced this on his X account, Ukrinform reports.
"From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine. From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people. Proud to be in Kyiv with Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos," Costa wrote.
Photo: Kaja Kallas / X
Read also:
IT coalition, military training: Ukraine, Estonia's defense chiefs seal memorandum
First photo: Antonio Costa / X
MENAFN01122024000193011044ID1108943046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.