EU Officials Arrive In Kyiv On Unannounced Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, December 1, European Council President Antonio Costa, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, and EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Costa announced this on his X account, Ukrinform reports.

"From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine. From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people. Proud to be in Kyiv with Kaja Kallas and Marta Kos," Costa wrote.

Photo: Kaja Kallas / X

First photo: Antonio Costa / X