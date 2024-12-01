HRH Princess Sumaya Bint El Hassan Patronises Closing Ceremony Of 16Th Global Entrepreneurship Week

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society and Chair of the Board of Trustees at Princess Sumaya University for (PSUT), patronised the closing ceremony of the 16th Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW). Organised annually by the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship in strategic partnership with Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC), the week-long event celebrated innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurial achievements.

This year's Global Entrepreneurship Week began with a landmark visit by Queen Rania to the PSUT campus, marking an inspiring and unforgettable start to the activities. Her Majesty's presence underscored the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and empowering young entrepreneurs to drive sustainable development, according to a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

The closing ceremony was attended by Prof. Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of PSUT, alongside representatives from El Hassan Science City, the innovation and entrepreneurship sectors, and other participating organisations.

In her speech, the Princess underscored the role of Global Entrepreneurship Week as a platform for exchanging ideas and addressing market challenges. She emphasised that entrepreneurship transcends local markets, offering young people expanded opportunities and driving global progress.

The Princess highlighted the critical need for investment in knowledge as a cornerstone of development. She noted that knowledge, coupled with innovation and technology, provides solutions to global challenges and enhances the quality of life. These principles, she said, are particularly crucial in advancing efforts to rebuild and foster resilience in communities affected by crises, including those in Palestine and Gaza.

Citing the example of Gazan entrepreneur Majd Al-Mashharawi, who developed eco-friendly construction solutions through GreenCake and solar energy innovations with SunBox, the Princess praised such initiatives as powerful examples of entrepreneurship's potential to address pressing local challenges through creativity and innovation.

Her Royal Highness also advocated for integrating entrepreneurship into educational curricula and research institutions to cultivate entrepreneurial thinking at an early stage. This, she stated, would empower young people to transform ideas into impactful projects that contribute to sustainable development. She commended the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship for its pivotal role in fostering technological innovation and supporting national progress.

In her concluding remarks, the Princess celebrated the resilience and creativity of entrepreneurs, recognising them as drivers of change and sources of inspiration for future generations.

Mohammad Obeidat, Director of the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship, shared the successes of this year's activities, which extended beyond Jordan to include several Arab countries. The programme featured lectures, workshops, dialogue sessions, and networking opportunities focused on topics such as environmental systems, education, inclusion, and policy. Obeidat also highlighted the collaborative efforts of participants in advancing the centre's vision of becoming a leading platform for creativity and entrepreneurship to support community development.

Tareq Al-Bitar, Director of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at Zain Jordan, reported that ZINC, in collaboration with the Queen Rania Center for Entrepreneurship, hosted 36 entrepreneurial activities across five Jordanian universities and at its headquarters in King Hussein Business Park. These events, which attracted around 800 participants and featured 38 speakers and trainers, aimed to align with labour market needs by enhancing students' skills and academic knowledge in key areas of entrepreneurship.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of the winners of the Jordanian University Students' Entrepreneurship Competition and the DART Tank competition, recognising their innovative contributions to the entrepreneurial landscape.