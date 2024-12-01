UNHCR warns of rising risk of gender-based violence for displaced women, girls

(MENAFN) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) issued a warning on Friday regarding the rising risk of gender-based violence for displaced women and girls. The agency highlighted that over 60 million women and girls who are forcibly displaced or stateless are at significant risk of such violence worldwide. According to UNHCR, reports of conflict-related sexual violence increased by 50 percent last year compared to the previous year, with women and girls making up 95 percent of the verified cases.



Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for UNHCR, pointed out that these figures likely represent only a small fraction of the true extent of the issue, as many cases of violence go unreported. Survivors of gender-based violence in conflict zones continue to share their harrowing accounts of brutal assaults, including sexual violence used as a weapon of war, torture, and sexual exploitation. Additionally, these women and girls often face a loss of autonomy and denial of basic human rights.



Mantoo emphasized the dire need for both preventive measures and response services for women and girls affected by displacement and conflict. She expressed concern that the available funding to address these issues is insufficient, with the demand for services far outpacing resources. UNHCR warned that without adequate funding, millions of displaced women and girls may not be able to access the critical services they need.



The agency’s statement serves as a call for increased global support to address the urgent needs of displaced women and girls. UNHCR stresses that protecting these individuals from gender-based violence and ensuring they receive proper care is essential, yet without sufficient financial resources, these goals may be difficult to achieve in the coming year.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108942773