Australia says social media platforms responsible for ensuring safety of children online

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that social media platforms are now responsible for ensuring the safety of children online, following the passage of a landmark law aimed at protecting young users. The legislation, which passed through the Senate on Thursday, bans children under the age of 16 from accessing social media networks like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Reddit, and X. This marks a global first, with Australia becoming the first country to impose such restrictions.



The new law, called the Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024, is set to take effect at the end of next year. It requires social media companies to adopt measures that prevent children under 16 from creating accounts, while offering reasonable alternatives to verify users' ages. However, platforms cannot mandate government-issued identification, such as digital IDs, to assess age, as outlined by the Albanese government.



The legislation also includes stiff penalties for non-compliance, with fines of up to AUUSD49.5 million (USD32 million). While the Senate voted 34-19 in favor of the bill, it received overwhelming support in the House of Representatives, passing with 102 votes for and just 13 against. Despite the ban on general social media use, the law allows continued access to educational, health, and messaging services, such as Headspace, YouTube, and Google Classroom.



Albanese reiterated the government's commitment to protecting children from online harm, stressing that the aim is to ensure a safe online environment for kids. The new law supports parents in monitoring their children’s internet use, ensuring they can trust that the government is backing their efforts to maintain childhood safety in the digital age.

MENAFN01122024000045015839ID1108942771