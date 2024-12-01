(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Asir, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 28, 2024: Nahdi Medical Company bolsters its leadership position in the healthcare sector by opening the first-ever ‘Nahdi Care’ clinic complex in the Asir region, marking its tenth clinic opening as part of its network of clinics that are spread across the Kingdom. The clinic opening, which was held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, Prince of the Asir Region, and attended by Mr. Khaled Bin Abdulaziz Bin Mushait, the Governor of Khamis Mushait, reflects Nahdi’s commitment to expanding its healthcare services and providing an integrated experience for its Guests that is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



This step acts as an extension of Nahdi Medical Company’s efforts to enhance the health and quality of life of the Saudi community, with Nahdi strengthening efforts to meet the needs of its Guests through innovative and comprehensive solutions that bring together specialized clinics, primary healthcare services, home care services, and remote medical consultations. The ‘Nahdi Care’ complex in Khamis Mushait offers an integrated model of care which includes 20 specialized clinics covering pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, dentistry, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), family medicine, internal medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and other specialties that meet the varied health needs of Guests. The clinics are equipped with the latest medical technology advancements, such as radiology, laser, and ophthalmological technologies to ensure providing healthcare services that meet international standards of care. The opening of the Khamis Mushait clinic comes just two months after the launch of the ‘Nahdi Care’ clinic in the Najran region, reflecting Nahdi’s ambitious vision to continuously expand across the Kingdom. Through its network of over 200 specialized clinics spread across seven major cities, the company aims to improve the healthcare system in the Kingdom and provide integrated services to its Guests in line with the Kingdom’s Health Sector Transformation Program. Additionally, Nahdi provides a number of medical services including home care services that cover vaccinations, laboratory needs and nursing services, as well as remote medical consultations, which further enhance access to healthcare and support Guests’ daily needs.



Commenting on this occasion, Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, expressed his pride in this achievement, saying: “Today, we are witnessing a new milestone in our journey to expand our health services, as we celebrate the opening of the first ‘Nahdi Care’ Clinic complex in the Asir region. We constantly strive to provide innovative and comprehensive solutions that add new beats to the lives of our Guests through advanced services that are tailored to meet their aspirations. During 2024, we were able to serve more than 1.5 million Guests through clinic visits and remote medical consultations, an active reflection of our success in meeting the health needs of our community.”



Nahdi is steadfast in fulfilling its vision of providing health services that enhance the quality of life of its Guests. This is supported by its widespread network of pharmacies that operate around the clock to provide medicines, retail services, and home delivery with absolute ease. With this expansion, Nahdi reaffirms its commitment to providing an integrated health experience that enhances the community’s trust and meets their needs in line with the highest standards.



For more information about ‘Nahdi Care’ Clinics services, Guests can visit the website, download the application, or call the unified number (920024673). It is worth noting that the specialized clinics welcome Guests daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., while the emergency department operates around the clock to address urgent cases.







