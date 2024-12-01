Last chance to save big this Black Friday with Samsung

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, November 30, 2024 – The countdown has begun – Samsung’s epic Black Friday offers are nearing their end. Shoppers have a final opportunity to snag a deal on Samsungand the Samsung Shop App on a selection of products, with discounts of up to 43% on the most sought-after Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, home appliances and more.



Until December 5th, customers can enjoy significant discounts on some of Samsung’s most popular products. Now is the time to upgrade your smartphone experience with discounts on the latest Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra (512 GB), now available for over 30% off. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 also boast attractive discounts. A 35% discount is available on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (LTE) (43mm) for those looking to upgrade their smartwatch and monitor their health and wellness.



Home entertainment enthusiasts can benefit from savings of AED 600 when they purchase the 65” Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV. The Music Frame wireless speaker is another notable home entertainment deal for those looking to elevate their audio set up with a discount of AED 550.



For those on the look-out for new home appliances, the 8KG Front Load Washing Machine is part of the Black Friday offers on Samsungand Samsung Shop App.



On top of these savings, Samsung is offering further benefits for shoppers. Customers can bundle multiple products when shopping on Samsungand Samsung Shop App to avail an additional discount of up to 15%, making it easier than ever to build a custom, connected Samsung ecosystem.



Shoppers using Emirates NBD and ADCB bank cards can also unlock even more savings and exclusive offers, and Samsung Members can earn up to 5x the Samsung Rewards points on their purchases, maximizing the value of every deal.







