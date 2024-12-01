China’S Industrial Profits Dip 4.3%, High-Tech Sector Bucks Trend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's industrial sector faced headwinds in 2024, yet showed signs of resilience. The National Bureau of Statistics reported industrial profits of 5.86 trillion yuan from January to October. This figure, equivalent to $814 billion, represented a 4.3% year-on-year decline. However, the data revealed a more nuanced story of adaptation and growth in key sectors.



October marked a turning point for many industries. The month saw a 10% decrease in profits compared to the previous year. This decline, while significant , showed improvement from September's 27.1% drop. The change signaled a potential shift in the economic landscape.



High-tech manufacturing emerged as a bright spot in the industrial sector. It posted a 12.9% year-on-year profit growth. Smart wearable devices and lithium-ion battery production led this surge. These industries saw profit increases of 73.3% and 39.4% respectively. Such growth highlighted China's ongoing transition towards higher-value production.







Traditional sectors also showed signs of recovery. The steel industry reported an 80.1% profit jump in October. The textile and garment sector followed with a 44.3% increase. These figures suggested a broader industrial rebound taking shape.



Equipment manufacturing returned to profit growth, recording a 4.5% year-on-year increase in October. This sector's recovery pointed to renewed investment in capital goods. It indicated growing business confidence despite ongoing challenges.

Over 60% of industrial sectors improved their profitability in October compared to September. This widespread improvement spanned 27 out of 41 monitored industrial categories. The trend suggested that the benefits of economic policies were reaching across the industrial spectrum.



Government policies played a role in this industrial performanc . Supportive measures aimed at boosting domestic consumption showed results. They helped drive demand for industrial goods. Export growth also contributed to the sector's resilience, despite global economic uncertainties.



The data painted a picture of an industrial sector in transition. High-tech and innovative industries led the way. Traditional sectors adapted to changing market conditions. This shift aligned with China's long-term economic goals of industrial upgrading and innovation.



Challenges remained for China's industrial economy. Global demand fluctuations continued to impact export-oriented industries. Raw material price volatility squeezed profit margins for some manufacturers. Energy costs posed ongoing concerns for energy-intensive sectors.

