KUNA Main News For Sunday, December 1

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Local: KUWAIT -- The 45th Summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) will be held in Kuwait with the participation of Gulf leaders. The summit aims at bolstering joint GCC cooperation and address regional and international challenges.

