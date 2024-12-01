Bahrain Amb.: Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit Milestone In Council Journey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Ambassador of Bahrain to Kuwait Salah Al-Malki stressed on Sunday that 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit represented a significant milestone in the journey of the council.

In a statement to KUNA on the occasion of the summit, Al-Malki said, the GCC countries have become a model regionally and globally for cooperation and joint action, gaining an important international position among global strategic alliances.

He added that the GCC must proudly highlight the achievements in various fields that serve the unified GCC countries' citizens.

Representing the Bahraini King Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, who will head the Bahraini delegation to the 45th GCC Summit, hosted by Kuwait, in response to the invitation of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He concluded, "We look forward to the success of this important summit, which brings benefits and prosperity to all." (end)

