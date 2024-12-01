Massive Crowd At Lusail Circuit Thrills Al Hamad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and CEO of Lusail International Circuit (LIC) Amro Al Hamad yesterday praised the huge spectators turnout for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

Al Hamad said the huge turnout of fans at the Qatar Grand Prix has added to the thrill of watching F1 racing at the state-of-the-art circuit that can accommodate 40,000 spectators.

He added that the huge attendance exceeded expectations in the first two days made the atmosphere special during the various races, especially the sprint race.

Al Hamad said he expects that the final race today will witness another high turnout with added enthusiasm for the second last Grand Prix of the F1 season.

The Executive Director of QMMF pointed out that the fan areas were designed in a distinctive way, enabling them to move around most of the areas of the circuit with absolute ease.