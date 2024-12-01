Kuwait Ambassador Lauds Qatar's Efforts For Deepening Joint Gulf Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khalid bin Badr Al Mutairi has praised Qatar's exceptional efforts in strengthening joint Gulf cooperation and addressing regional challenges with wisdom and responsibility.

In a statement to QNA, Al Mutairi congratulated Qatar on its successful chairmanship of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He affirmed Kuwait's commitment, during its presidency of the 45th session, to building on Qatar's remarkable achievements. He highlighted Kuwait's dedication to fostering greater cohesion and integration among GCC member states, aligning with the aspirations of Gulf citizens and responding to evolving regional and international developments.

He emphasised Kuwait's intent to enhance frameworks for economic unity, joint defence, and security systems to ensure the stability of the GCC countries and elevate their regional and international stature. He reiterated the Council's steadfast commitment to achieving the noble objectives for which it was established. Turning to developments in occupied Palestine, Al Mutairi underscored the importance of Gulf solidarity in addressing the repercussions of the ongoing crisis. He expressed grave concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip, where over 45,000 Palestinian civilians have lost their lives due to the ongoing conflict.

In this context, he commended Saudi Arabia's efforts to lead an international coalition advocating for the recognition of the State of Palestine.

Al Mutairi also highlighted the GCC's prioritisation of stability in Yemen through a political solution rooted in the Gulf Initiative, outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue, and relevant international resolutions. He noted the Council's collaborative efforts to address outstanding issues with Iraq, aimed at enhancing regional security, fostering good neighbourly relations, and building ties founded on mutual respect.

Commenting on GCC-Iran relations, Al Mutairi welcomed recent positive developments, describing them as a significant step towards constructive cooperation that could bolster regional stability.

Looking ahead, Al Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's commitment to advancing the GCC's developmental agenda during its presidency. He pledged to overcome challenges and enhance joint Gulf action to achieve the aspirations of the region's peoples.