'Huge Potential For Qatar-Sweden Cooperation In Diverse Fields'

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Sweden share interests and opportunities for mutual development in a variety of fields, reflecting a growing relationship between the two countries.

In his recent visit to Qatar, Sweden's First Deputy Speaker H E Kenneth G. Forslund in an interview with The Peninsula highlighted areas of potential collaboration between Qatar and Sweden.

He said the outcome of the visit is an enhanced understanding of each other's systems, a shared commitment to global issues, and the potential for increased cooperation in key areas, such as energy, technology, and humanitarian work.

“It's always good to come and visit countries to get and know on the ground, how the conditions are, meet the people, meet the representatives in the Shura Council to get both knowledge, but also build contacts that's good for the future,” said Forslund.

“The outcome is more knowledge about Qatar, more contacts and having good interactions with different parties. It's been very fruitful for us and we will bring back with us home a lot of new impressions that would be very useful,” he added.

Forslund expressed an interest in the processes of governance, particularly in Qatar's Shura Council. There were discussions on Qatar's evolving political structure, especially following recent referendum.

“These talks provided a platform for both countries to learn from each other's systems,” he said. Forslund also highlighted the remarkable progress made by Qatar, especially in terms of women's empowerment in the business and political spheres. He shared Sweden's experiences with gender equality, where young women are increasingly participating in higher education and leadership roles.

Regarding environmental sustainability and green transition, Qatar and Sweden share a strong commitment. Forslund noted Sweden's expertise in renewable energy production, where Sweden has a high level of knowledge and technical capability. This area, particularly regarding the need for more electricity production, presents an opportunity for collaboration.

“One of the main obstacles is the need for increased electricity production in both countries. Sweden has a high level of expertise in this area, with skilled engineers and advanced products to support the growth of energy production. We have a lot to offer in this field,” he said.

He also said that Sweden could provide Qatar with technological solutions and expertise in green energy to help both countries meet their ambitious de-carbonisation goals.

According to Forslund, the growing demand for healthcare, especially for the aging population, is another area where Qatar and Sweden share common concerns. Sweden's advancements in medical technology and research could be beneficial for Qatar, especially in the rapidly evolving fields of life sciences and medtech.

Forslund mentioned the opportunities for Qatari professionals to engage in Swedish research environments, further fostering collaboration in medical innovation.

“There is also an opportunity for very skilled Qataris in the medical area, for instance, to actually come to Sweden and become part of a hopefully successful research team,” he said.

Forslund also lauded Qatar's contributions to conflict resolution and international peace efforts. He said that Sweden, with its long tradition of diplomacy, can continue to work alongside Qatar in these areas, potentially collaborating on global peace initiatives and humanitarian aid.

“We have both platforms and experiences that we can share with each other, contributing to each other's initiatives. We have already collaborated in this area before, and there is definitely room for more. The need for such cooperation is increasingly evident when you consider the state of the world today. There are a horrifying number of conflicts happening globally, and some are so large and impactful that they pose serious threats to humanity,” said Forslund.

“In light of this, there can never be too much effort in working towards peace and fostering understanding in the world,” he added.

Looking ahead, Qatar and Sweden stand to benefit from continued collaboration, exchanging valuable knowledge, expertise, and opportunities to tackle shared global challenges.