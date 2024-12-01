Zelensky Dismisses Ukraine's Ambassador To Netherlands

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Karasevych as Ukraine's Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

The decree to that effect, No. 793/2024 , has been published on the president's official website, Ukrinform reports.

"To dismiss Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Karasevych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and from the post of Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on a part-time basis," the decree states.

On November 29, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order appointing Karasevych as State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine