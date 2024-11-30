Jordan Exports JD1.2B To GCC, Imports JD2.6B In 8 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Trade between Jordan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached JD3.8 billion during the first eight months of 2024, with Saudi Arabia maintaining its position as Jordan's largest trading partner.

Jordan's exports to GCC countries - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman - totalled JD1.2 billion, while imports from these countries amounted to JD2.6 billion, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of trade with a total volume of JD2.3 billion, including JD742 million in Jordanian exports led by pharmaceuticals and imports dominated by petroleum oils and natural gas.

The UAE ranked second in trade volume at JD823 million, with Jordan exporting JD92 million worth of goods, primarily gold (including platinum-coated gold), and importing JD631 million, mainly non-monetary raw gold.

Trade with Qatar amounted to JD93 million, with Jordanian exports valued at JD74 million, primarily fresh and chilled vegetables. Imports from Qatar were mainly pharmaceutical products.

Jordan's trade with Kuwait totalled JD134 million, of which JD100 million were exports, led by fresh and chilled vegetables. Imports from Kuwait primarily included oxygen gas.

Bilateral trade with Oman reached JD79 million, with exports valued at JD 50 million, predominantly pharmaceuticals, and imports focused on anhydrous ammonia.

Trade with Bahrain stood at JD55 million. Jordan exported JD33 million worth of goods to Bahrain, driven by fresh or chilled vegetables, while imports were dominated by aluminium alloys.