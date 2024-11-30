Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
3206805 KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah affirm the importance of cybersecurity as pillar for social stability.
3206815 KUWAIT -- The 47th Kuwait International book Fair attracts nearly 393,000 visitors for 244,000 entries of 587 publishers from 31 countries.
3206806 BAGHDAD -- Iraq's Joint Operations Command seals the borders with Syria as a precaution against the security unrest in the northwestern neighbor.
3206798 BEIRUT -- An Israeli drone strike kills two people in southern Lebanon and wounds two others.
3206751 GAZA --- Five Palestinians, including three aid workers, are killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza Strip. (end)
