Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3206805 KUWAIT -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf affirm the importance of cybersecurity as pillar for social stability.

3206815 KUWAIT -- The 47th Kuwait International Fair attracts nearly 393,000 visitors for 244,000 entries of 587 publishers from 31 countries.

3206806 BAGHDAD -- Iraq's Joint Operations Command seals the borders with Syria as a precaution against the security unrest in the northwestern neighbor.

3206798 BEIRUT -- An Israeli drone strike kills two people in southern Lebanon and wounds two others.

3206751 GAZA --- Five Palestinians, including three aid workers, are killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza Strip. (end)

gb











MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108942083