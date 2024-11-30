Students And Their Democratic Right

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the leadership of the current Vice-Chancellor, whose governance style is lauded for being student-centric, Kashmir University is at a critical crossroads. Students, including this writer, have rekindled the demand for reinstating KUSU, taking their appeal to the Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor. The administration now has an opportunity to reverse this regressive decision and demonstrate that it values dialogue over coercion. Restoring KUSU is not an act of indulgence; it is a constitutional obligation. The continued suppression of student's voices only deepens mistrust between the administration and its students, while reinstating the union would pave the way for collaborative problem-solving, fairness, and inclusivity in campus governance.

An Opportunity for the Ruling Party



For the ruling party, reinstating KUSU presents a golden political opportunity-a chance to connect with the Valley's youth and showcase its commitment to empowering democratic processes. In a region where trust-building is paramount, this decision could be a masterstroke, demonstrating that the party stands for inclusion, dialogue, and the aspirations of young minds. With the current political landscape offering the mandate to enact bold changes, the reinstatement of KUSU would not only resonate across the Valley but also set a progressive precedent for educational institutions nationwide. Ignoring this demand risks perpetuating a narrative of suppression, whereas embracing it signals a commitment to the values of democracy and equity.

Significance of Student Unions

A student union is not merely a body; it is the voice of the voiceless, a defender of rights, and a nursery of future leaders.

A functional student union like KUSU is the cornerstone of a dynamic academic environment. It acts as a bridge between students and administration, addressing concerns such as hostel conditions, curriculum improvement, campus infrastructure and fair representation. Beyond resolving grievances, KUSU would foster leadership, civic engagement, and a culture of accountability. The union is a training ground for future leaders, enabling students to experience governance and decision-making firsthand. For an institution with an A+ NAAC ranking, reinstating KUSU is not just about honoring its democratic legacy but about creating a thriving, student-oriented campus environment. The time to act is now-to restore what was unjustly taken and to set Kashmir University on the path of inclusive excellence.

A student union is the soul of an academic institution, where ideas are born, challenges are addressed, and leaders are forged.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer

The author is a third-year law student at the University of Kashmir

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now