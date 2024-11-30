Civilian Killed In Kherson By Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military launched a drone attack. A resident of Kherson died from his injuries.

This was reported on by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“A resident of Kherson died as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Dnipro district. The 46-year-old man was seriously injured. The man died on the spot from his injuries,” the post reads.

Russian drone minibus in- 4 wounded

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerk , Kherson region, with artillery, wounding a local resident.