Civilian Killed In Kherson By Russian Drone Attack
Date
11/30/2024 3:09:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the Russian military launched a drone attack. A resident of Kherson died from his injuries.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
“A resident of Kherson died as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Dnipro district. The 46-year-old man was seriously injured. The man died on the spot from his injuries,” the post reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerk , Kherson region, with artillery, wounding a local resident.
