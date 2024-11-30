Stubb, Macron, Meloni Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel and Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed, in particular, support for Ukraine.

Stubb reported this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I just had a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Our conversation was focused on the security situation in Europe, transatlantic relations and strong support for Ukraine ,” Stubb said.

According to him, peace in Ukraine is only possible through negotiations with Ukraine.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Macron for France's readiness to help with the urgent strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, as well as for comprehensive defense support and accelerating the transfer of Mirage aircraft.

Macron also condemned Russia's“unacceptable logic of escalation”.

Photo: OP