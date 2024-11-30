Youth Urged To Embrace Acceptance And Tolerance For Lasting Peace

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: Experts at a national in Peshawar called on the youth to foster a "behavior of acceptance" to promote peace and inclusivity in society amid evolving global standards of citizenship. They emphasized that personal growth and inner peace are key agents of change for creating a tolerant and harmonious community.

The two-day event, titled“Building Bridges: Fostering Tolerance & Inclusivity among Youth,” was organized by the Islamabad-based think tank, Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS). It gathered educators, students, activists, and civil society members to discuss the role of youth in shaping a peaceful future.

Renowned scholar Dr. Qibla Ayaz, a member of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court, underscored that while Pakistan's constitutional framework ensures equal citizenship for all, societal issues stem from the social structure rather than the Constitution itself.“The Constitution provides equal rights to minorities, but societal attitudes need to align with these principles,” he said.

Moderating the session, senior journalist Rifatullah Orakzai highlighted the relationship between the constitution, parliament, and citizenship, noting the need for a deeper understanding of civic responsibilities.

Dr. Rashid Ahmad from the University of Peshawar critiqued the current education system, labeling it misaligned with market demands. He stressed the need for educational reforms that harness youth potential and steer them toward meaningful contributions.“Our education policy neither meets market needs nor helps youth fully realize their potential,” he added.

Political activist and lawyer Dileep Doshi led an engaging session on the evolution of human rights, emphasizing the state's responsibility to protect fundamental freedoms.“Human rights are universal and inalienable,” Doshi noted, urging youth to actively understand and defend their rights to build a just and equitable society.

Dr. Syed Irfan Ashraf, a journalist and academic, spoke on“Blessing in Diversity,” emphasizing that language, culture, and society are key pillars of diversity. He explained that true diversity thrives on tolerance and called for raising voices against violence to safeguard cultural and religious differences.

Motivational speaker Husnain Jamal delivered insights on“Crafting an Easy Life,” urging young people to embrace non-violence as a path to personal and societal peace. He shared global examples to illustrate how simplicity and non-violence contribute to a more peaceful existence.

In his concluding remarks, PIPS President Muhammad Amir Rana stressed the importance of critical thinking in reducing faith-based conflict.“Critical thinking isn't about rejecting everything but viewing the world through a broader lens,” he said. He encouraged youth to engage with people from diverse backgrounds to nurture acceptance and inclusivity in society.

The workshop concluded with a collective resolve to promote tolerance, peace, and inclusivity, reinforcing the pivotal role of youth in building bridges across divides for a more peaceful future.