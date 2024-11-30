Siddaramaiah-Led Cong Govt In K'taka Threatening Community Leaders, Claims Panchamasali Lingayat Seer

(MENAFN- IANS) Bagalkot (Karnataka), Dec 1 (IANS) Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basavaraj Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami leading the agitation demanding reservation under 2A Category has charged that the community leaders are being threatened by the in Karnataka led by Chief Siddaramaiah to suppress the agitation for reservation.

Speaking to reporters, the seer warned that if anything went wrong, there would be a "blood revolution" in the state.

"In the backdrop of agitation for 2A Category for Panchamasali Lingayat community, we are being threatened under the CM Siddaramaiah led government. For four days, the taluk unit presidents and district presidents have been threatened. If anything goes wrong, there is going to be a blood revolution,” he said.

“We took up agitation during the tenure of the BJP government led by former CM Basavaraj Bommai. We had staged a protest before the residence of Bommai. No case was filed against us. But, under CM Siddaramaiah-led government, we are being threatened,” he added.

The seer further stated that if the involvement of Congress legislators is found in these threatening calls, they won't be spared.

“The Congress government should not play with the emotions of people. When there was a BJP government, they used to come to us and the CM used to visit us. However, now we are forced to go to the legislators and the CM. We have decided not to invite community MLAs of the Congress party as it would harm their progress," he said.

"The previous BJP government did not give reservation quota appropriately. The present government has not done anything. CM Siddaramaiah did not even speak to us for courtesy. Previously, the CM under the BJP government spoke to us for two hours. But they did not show commitment to give the quota.

"CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar did not even give an appointment. Now, we are prepared to lay siege to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. I appeal to community members not to get distracted with any statements. Considering the future of upcoming generations, all should take part in the agitation," he said.

Asked if he has plans to enter politics, the seer said that he is not interested in politics.

"I won't be a king, I would be a king maker," he stated.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth seer Basavaraj Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami warned earlier that they plan to lay siege to the Karnataka Assembly with 5,000 tractors while expressing unhappiness over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not responding to the demand of providing reservation to Panchamasali Lingayats.