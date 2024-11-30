Heartlung Technologies To Present Four Cutting-Edge Research Studies On AI-CACTM, Autobmdtm, And AI-CVDTM At RSNA 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI-CVD components includes AutoChamber, AutoBMD, and several other opportunistic measurements in a CAC scan.

AI-CAC with calcium score, calcified plaque characterization, and cardiac chambers volumes.

AutoChamber sample report

AutoBMD AI sample report with Z Score and T Score

Dr. Morteza Naghavi, founder of HeartLung Technologies

HeartLung is the only AI company that is participating in RSNA 2024 both as a scientific presenter of multiple AI research studies and as an exhibitor

- Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and President of HeartLung TechnologiesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HeartLung Technologies (ai ), a leading developer of innovative AI solutions for early detection of heart disease , lung cancer, and other fatal conditions is pleased to announce that four of its scientific research studies on AI-CACTM, AutoBMDTM, and AI-CVDTM have been accepted for presentation at the 2014 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The event, which is the largest gathering of doctors and other experts in the field of medical imaging, will be held December 1-4, 2024 in Chicago.This exciting milestone is achieved shortly after HeartLung Technologies' seven research presentations at the 2024 Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association (AHA 2024) held November 16-18, and five research presentations at the 2024 Congress of European Society of Cardiology (ESC 2024) .“I'm pleased that our years of R&D at HeartLung is finally coming to fruition in patient care” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, the founder and president of HeartLung Technologies who is also the lead author of the research studies presented at the RSNA 2024.“We're building the foundation for the future of AI-enabled early detection, monitoring, and prevention of fatal diseases such as heart disease, lung cancer, COPD, osteoporosis, steatosis and other deadly conditions that can be averted”.HeartLung's cutting-edge research and innovations have the potential to significantly improve public health by preventing late-stage diseases that are often deadly and costly.The following studies have been accepted for presentations:HeartLung Presentation #1:Session#: M2-SPCASession Title: Cardiac Imaging Monday Morning Poster DiscussionsPresentation#: M2-SPCA-10Abstract Title: AI-ENABLED CARDIAC CHAMBERS VOLUMETRY IN CORONARY ARTERY CALCIUM (CAC) SCANS (AI-CAC) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES ON AGATSTON CAC SCORE FOR PREDICTING ALL CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS: THE MULTI-ETHNIC STUDY OF ATHEROSCLEROSISDiscussion Date/Time: 12/2/2024 9:00:00 AM-12/2/2024 9:30:00 AMHeartLung Presentation #2:Session#: M5A-SPCASession Title: Cardiac Imaging Monday Afternoon Poster Discussions IPresentation#: M5A-SPCA-3Abstract Title: AI-ENABLED AUTOMATED BONE MINERAL DENSITY MEASUREMENT IN CORONARY ARTERY CALCIUM SCANS (AUTOBMD) IS ASSOCIATED WITH HIGH CORONARY ARTERY CALCIUM SCORE INDEPENDENTLY OF CONVENTIONAL RISK FACTORS: MULTI-ETHNIC STUDY OF ATHEROSCLEROSIS (MESA)Discussion Date/Time: 12/2/2024 12:15:00 PM-12/2/2024 12:45:00 PMHeartLung Presentation #3:Session#: M5A-SPCASession Title: Cardiac Imaging Monday Afternoon Poster Discussions IPresentation#: M5A-SPCA-1Abstract Title: AUTOMATED LEFT VENTRICULAR VOLUMETRY USING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN CORONARY CALCIUM SCANS (AI-CAC) PREDICTS HEART FAILURE COMPARABLY TO CARDIAC MRI AND OUTPERFORMS NT-PROBNP: THE MULTI-ETHNIC STUDY OF ATHEROSCLEROSIS (MESA)Discussion Date/Time: 12/2/2024 12:15:00 PM-12/2/2024 12:45:00 PMHeartLung Presentation #3:Session#: M5A-SPCASession Title: Cardiac Imaging Monday Afternoon Poster Discussions IPresentation#: M5A-SPCA-2Abstract Title: CORONARY ARTERY CALCIUM SCANS POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI-CAC) PREDICTS ATRIAL FIBRILLATION AND STROKE COMPARABLY TO CARDIAC MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING: THE MULTI-ETHNIC STUDY OF ATHEROSCLEROSIS (MESA)Discussion Date/Time: 12/2/2024 12:15:00 PM-12/2/2024 12:45:00 PMEvery year RSNA's scientific review committee selects presentations through a rigorous peer-review process. The fact that HeartLung Technologies received acceptance for 4 research presentations speaks volume for the scientific power of HeartLung's outstanding team.List of RSNA 2024 HeartLung Research Coauthors:Morteza Naghavi, MDa, Anthony P. Reeves, PhDb, Kyle Atlas, BSa, Chenyu Zhang, MSa, Thomas Atlas, MDc, Claudia Henschke, PhD., MDd, David Yankelevitz, MDd, Matthew J. Budoff, MDe, Dong Li, PhDe, Wenjun Fan, MD, PhDm, Ruilin Yu, MPHn, Andrea Branch, MDd, Ning Ma, PhDd, Rowena Yip, PhDd, Sion K. Roy, MDe, Khurram Nasir, M.Df, Sabee Molloi, PhDg, Zahi Fayad, PhDf, Michael V. McConnell, MD, MSEEh, Ioannis Kakadiaris, MDi, Javier Zuelueta, MDd, David J. Maron, MDh, Jagat Narula, MD, PhDi, Prediman Shah, MDo, Kim Williams, MDj, Daniel Levy, M.Dk, Nathan D. Wong, PhDl.a. HeartLung, Houston, TX, 77021b. Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY 14853c. Tustin Teleradiology, Tustin, CA 92780d. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY 10029e. The Lundquist Institute, Torrance, CA 90502f. Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX 77030g. Department of Radiology, University of California Irvine, CA 92697h. Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, 94305i. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, 77030j. University of Louisville, Louisville, KYk. Population Sciences Branch, Division of Intramural Research, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, 20824l. Heart Disease Prevention Program, Division of Cardiology, University of California Irvine, CA 92697m. Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California Irvine, CA 92697n. Department of Epidemiology, University of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095o. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, 90048About HeartLung TechnologiesHeartLung Technologies aims to help people live long by eliminating preventable deaths caused by heart attacks, lung cancer, osteoporosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), fatty liver disease, and other deadly medical conditions. HeartLung's team of industry-leading physicians and engineers are dedicated to increasing people's life-span and health-span by starting with taking out America's most deadly killers: heart disease and lung cancer. HeartLung is innovating for the millions of Americans and many more worldwide who can benefit from early detection of preventable fatal diseases. HeartLung is a portfolio company of American Heart Technologies (AHT) founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi, a leader in preventive cardiology and health-tech, former faculty of Texas Heart Institute and University of Texas in 2007. AHT was established as a vehicle for commercialization of innovative healthcare solutions, three of which received FDA approval and were commercialized under portfolio companies Endothelix Inc., and CardioNexus Corp, and HeartLung Corp.For more information about HeartLung Technologies, please visit ai . and

