'Maoist Presence, Narcotics Trafficking Major Challenges For Security Forces In Odisha'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (IANS) The presence of Left-Wing Extremists in the dense forests of Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh and Maoist-linked narcotics trafficking still pose a major challenge for the security forces in Odisha, a top official said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here, CD Aggarwal, IG Frontier Headquarters BSF (Special Ops) Odisha, on Saturday said: "As per the latest categorisation by the of Home Affairs, as many as 38 districts in the country have been declared as Naxal-affected. Of these, seven districts in Odisha are affected by Left Wing Extremism. Around 60 to 70 red ultras are active in Odisha while seven to eight of them belong to the state."

He further added that the Maoists from Odisha region mostly function as general members while Maoist groups are mostly led by cadres from Andhra Pradesh. He further added that Maoist groups in Chhattisgarh are also led by cadres from Andhra Pradesh region.

Highlighting the success in combating the Maoists, Agarwal announced that the once worst-affected Koraput and Malkangiri districts are now almost free from LWE influence. Since BSF's deployment in 2010, approximately 250-300 Maoists have been neutralised in Odisha over the past 10-15 years.

Speaking on the security challenges on the border with neighbouring Bangladesh, Aggarwal noted the complexities of managing the India-Bangladesh border due to the cultural and linguistic similarities between the residents of both sides of the border. However, he assured that the BSF has maintained strict vigilance and effectively countered any cross-border threats.

The BSF in a press note on Saturday said that as many as three dreaded Maoists have been neutralised while 24 hardcore cadres have surrendered in the state the last year.

The BSF personnel have also recovered 34 IEDs, 117 grenades and a large cache of arms and ammunition during operations against the Maoists in Odisha during last year.

The sacrifice of 14 BSF officers and personnel during combating Maoists in Odisha since 2010 was also remembered on the occasion of 60th Raising day celebrations of BSF.

"The BSF is committed to eradicating Naxalism from Odisha by March 2026, aligning with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the BSF press note read.