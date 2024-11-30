Northeastern Region Offers Something Which Is Not Available On The Planet: Vice President Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Nov 30 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that the northeastern region of India offers something which is not available elsewhere on the planet, and the impact is being felt, while adding that last year, around 1.19 crore tourists feasted upon the pristine beauty of the region.

Addressing the Special Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, the Vice President said that the northeast is streaming fast into national life, and this is with respect to development.

Now with 17 airports, 20 waterways, and deep digital penetration, the region is developing with pace, Vice President Dhankhar said, adding that the region's organic and natural farming offer a model for other states.

"Indigenous resources like bamboo, rubber, and what kind of silk, I felt one when I went to the university (Rono Hills)," he said.

Noting that there are areas that offer enormous market opportunities, the Vice President reminded of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said - be vocal for local, one-district, one-product.

The Vice President said that the northeast captured the imagination, in particular in the 90s when there was formulation of a policy.

He said that the Prime Minister took 'Look-East' to the next level -- a more functional level -- that could affect ground reality, be transformative, and that was“Act East policy".

Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had the opportunity as the Governor of West Bengal for three years to see fruits of that policy, and this, along with friends, Department of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the Ministry, the importance and primacy that has been given to this area is absolutely a priority for the nation.

The northeastern region is bountifully gifted by nature, tribal culture, soothing people, their connectivity, crystal lakes, Himalayan peaks, to ancient monasteries, hamming with timeless chants, and I would say this place is a paradise for tourists, he said.

"The focus on the northeast is transformative, it is engaging the attention of the Prime Minister and everyone and every time I come to this part of the country, or go deep into the South, we get a different kind of accord. We are one, we don't have to be one because we know each other's language, we are one because we belong to this great nation," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.