Moph Organizes 'Asthma-Friendly Schools' Workshop

Doha: The of Public (MoPH) has organized a on the "Asthma-Friendly Schools" programme, attended by 77 healthcare providers assigned by the Primary Corporation (PHCC) to to enhance their knowledge and skills to better support students living with asthma.

The workshop included a comprehensive introduction to the "Asthma-Friendly Schools" programme, its implementation mechanisms, and follow-up procedures, along with lessons learned from past experiences.

It also covered key topics such as the causes and symptoms of asthma, identifying and avoiding asthma triggers, the correct use of peak flow meters, and proper administration of asthma medications.

During the workshop, participants were also trained on empowering students with asthma to use their medications and devices properly, alongside training on effectively managing asthma attacks and implementing preventative measures to reduce their occurrence within the school environment.

Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs at MoPH, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, emphasized the importance of the "Asthma-Friendly Schools" programme in enabling schools to provide a safe and healthy environment for students with asthma.

He highlighted the need to raise awareness among school healthcare providers about asthma and their role in offering the necessary support to help students avoid asthma attacks at school while promoting integrated healthcare.

He stressed the importance of equipping students with essential health information to manage their asthma confidently and independently.

This includes understanding how to avoid triggers, using medications correctly, and responding promptly in emergencies.

He also underlined the importance of fostering communication between schools and healthcare providers to ensure the successful implementation of the programme, thereby contributing to a healthy and safe learning environment for students.

The "Asthma-Friendly Schools" programme is part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and PHCC.

This partnership aims to integrate efforts across sectors to ensure optimal support for students with asthma, improving their quality of life and achieving better educational outcomes.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease and one of the most common non-communicable diseases among children.

Global statistics indicate that one in five children suffers from asthma, posing a significant global challenge with a substantial financial burden on healthcare systems.

In developed countries, asthma accounts for approximately 2 percent of healthcare expenditures.

In Qatar, many children are affected by asthma, making it crucial to provide a supportive school environment to empower them to manage their condition effectively.

Through awareness and health education, students can lead healthy and active lives without asthma attacks affecting their daily or academic performance.