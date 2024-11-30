Azerbaijan Highlights Leadership In Global Governance And Climate Action In Morocco

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The MEDays forum, held in Tangier under the patronage of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, concluded with participation from over 6,000 representatives across more than 100 countries, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Fariz Rzayev joined a panel discussion titled "Global Governance in Times of Crisis: Rebuilding Multilateralism for a Multipolar World." In his remarks, Rzayev emphasized Azerbaijan's active role in promoting peace and cooperation, particularly during its tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement over the past four years.

Highlighting the achievements of the COP29 conference recently hosted in Baku, Rzayev discussed the landmark climate financing agreement that allocates $300 billion annually for climate initiatives until 2035. He noted the significant impact this funding could have on global warming and supporting developing countries affected by climate change.

The panel also featured notable speakers such as Asia Bensaleh Al-Alawi, Ambassador of Morocco, Yves Leterme, former Prime Minister of Belgium, and other distinguished political leaders from Finland, Romania, and the Czech Republic.

The forum included contributions from heads of state, Nobel laureates, and over 250 high-level speakers, underscoring the global effort to address pressing international challenges.