Azerbaijan Highlights Leadership In Global Governance And Climate Action In Morocco

The MEDays forum, held in Tangier under the patronage of King
Mohammed VI of Morocco, concluded with participation from over
6,000 representatives across more than 100 countries,
Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev joined a panel
discussion titled "Global Governance in Times of Crisis:
Rebuilding Multilateralism for a Multipolar World." In his
remarks, Rzayev emphasized Azerbaijan's active role in promoting
peace and cooperation, particularly during its tenure as a
non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and its leadership
of the Non-Aligned Movement over the past four years.
Highlighting the achievements of the COP29 conference recently
hosted in Baku, Rzayev discussed the landmark climate financing
agreement that allocates $300 billion annually for climate
initiatives until 2035. He noted the significant impact this
funding could have on global warming and supporting developing
countries affected by climate change.
The panel also featured notable speakers such as Asia Bensaleh
Al-Alawi, Ambassador of Morocco, Yves Leterme, former Prime
Minister of Belgium, and other distinguished political leaders from
Finland, Romania, and the Czech Republic.
The forum included contributions from heads of state, Nobel
laureates, and over 250 high-level speakers, underscoring the
global effort to address pressing international challenges.
