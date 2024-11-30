BJP's Prem Shukla Hits Out At Bhai Jagtap Over Remarks Against ECI

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Following leader Bhai Jagtap's controversial remarks against the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla on Saturday accused the party of resorting to derogatory language following its "repeated failures".

On Friday, Bhai Jagtap referred to the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a "dog" of Prime Narendra Mod and later claimed that this sentiments represented the views of crores of people.

Reacting to this, Shukla said, "Congress leaders have been abusing India's respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a long time. Now, their abuse has extended to Constitutional institutions."

"People like Bhai Jagtap, who exhibit criminal tendencies, are misusing freedom of speech to hurl such derogatory remarks. Congress's silence on this matter shows that it cannot speak any language other than abuse," Shukla further criticised Bhai Jagtap, speaking to IANS.

"How can one expect decency from individuals with criminal backgrounds? Bhai Jagtap and his aides are known for their rowdy behaviour and have no connection to cultured politics," he added.

Shukla also addressed Bhai Jagtap's criticism of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decision to not play against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, saying, "As long as Pakistan engages in terrorism against India, there can be no political or cricketing ties. The BCCI's decision should be welcomed."

The BJP has strongly condemned Jagtap's statements against the ECI. Former MP Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint with the ECI and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, demanding strict action against the Maharashtra Congress MLC.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also slammed Congress, stating, "Whenever Congress faces defeat, its leaders resort to abusive politics. Rahul Gandhi himself has indulged in criticising the country, judiciary, and democracy when rejected by the people."

Chandrasekhar asked what his party leaders were expected to do when the Congress leader himself indulged in politics of abuses.

BJP spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also condemned Bhai Jagtap's comments, saying, "If Rahul Gandhi truly respected the Constitution, the Congress leader (Bhai Jagtap) would have been expelled for such language against constitutional bodies. This exposes Congress's lack of faith in democratic institutions."