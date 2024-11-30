Afghanistan seeks to establish international ties through Islamic finance, halal trade

(MENAFN) Afghanistan seeks to establish and deepen efficient economic and business bonds with nearing nations, the region and the world through Islamic finance and halal (lawful) trade, the Afghan minister of industry and commerce stated Wednesday.



Nooruddin Azizi stated at the World Halal Conference that the aims involve enhancing the agricultural field, improving infrastructure, funding the domestic industry, maintaining steadiness, promoting domestic and international and providing benefits to all shareholders.



The four-day conference in Istanbul, of which a Turkish news agency is the international communication ally, welcomes seminars concentrated on halal-related subjects to raise awareness.



Azizi stated the conference is one of the biggest business occasions in the Islamic world and added it is a platform to cement international halal trade.



He highlighted that the halal field, halal trade and halal goods are not only concerned for Islamic world or Muslims, but also all of humanity.



“As an Islamic country, Afghanistan, with its commitment to the halal industry and trade, has actively participated in this event with a delegation of officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the private sector,” he noted, adding that through time, the world will celebrate the advantages of the halal field and trade even more.

