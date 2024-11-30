UAE Petrol Prices For December 2024 Announced

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These are the lowest petrol rates that have been announced in 2024. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petro in December will cost you between Dh6.12 and Dh9.62 lesser than last month.

Take a look at the monthly petrol prices from this year, below:

Month Super 98 Special 95 E-plus 91 January 2.82 2.71 2.64 February 2.88 2.76 2.69 March 3.03 2.92 2.85 April 3.15 3.03 2.96 May 3.34 3.22 3.15 June 3.14 3.02 2.95 July 2.99 2.88 2.80 August 3.05 2.93 2.86 September 2.90 2.78 2.71 October 2.66 2.54 2.47 November 2.74 2.63 2.55

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.