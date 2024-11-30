Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan Drives Community Spirit Forward as the Official Automotive Sponsor of the 2024 Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, reaffirms its dedication to community engagement as the official automotive sponsor for the Spartan World Championship 2024, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba desert from 28 November to 1 December.

Taking place for the fourth time in the nation’s capital, the 2024 Spartan World Championship presents a distinctive opportunity for participants and spectators alike to test themselves amidst the Emirati desert dunes while pushing their physical limits. Al Masaood Automobiles will be at the forefront, showcasing the all-new Nissan Patrol SE equipped with the uprated naturally aspirated 3.8L engine, and supporting the organisers with a fleet of vehicles to meet logistical needs, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants and attendees.

Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan has consistently supported sports events in the capital that honours the brand’s bond with the community. The Spartan World Championship serves as an ideal platform to demonstrate this commitment, uniting thousands of athletes and spectators in a celebration of endurance, unity, and community spirit.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our support of sports events such as the Spartan World Championship showcases Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to empowering youth and inspiring communities to lead healthier and more active lifestyles. Sports serves as a universal language that transcends boundaries and forges connections among people of all nations. As the people from different world nations come together at the Spartan World Championship, it is a reminder that sports are a catalyst for collaboration and mutual understanding.”

Aligned with Al Masaood's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar of ‘Sports & Youth,’ this sponsorship highlights the company’s dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within the community while strengthening its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. This initiative is also part of Al Masaood’s broader goal to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a global hub for major sporting events and championships.





