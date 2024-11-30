(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In recent weeks, Tbilisi has once again become the center of political unrest, with taking to the streets, challenging the results of the parliamentary elections. Behind these protests lies a deeper, orchestrated strategy-one that mirrors the destabilizing tactics used in Ukraine over a decade ago. The West, leveraging a of NGOs, channels, and extreme ideological movements, has been actively seeking to mold Georgia into a pliable geopolitical pawn.

At the core of the Western strategy is a covert campaign designed to shape public opinion, destabilize the government, and ultimately influence the country's political trajectory. The West, primarily through the funding of NGOs, has systematically supported organizations that serve as proxies for its own geopolitical interests. These groups-comprising activists from the LGBT community, extreme liberal right-wing factions, and other ideologically driven entities-are skillfully mobilized to provoke civil unrest and destabilize Georgian society.

Today, these forces are not only disregarding Georgia's historical narratives, national pride, and territorial integrity but are actively replacing them with foreign ideologies. The nation's past struggles and the recovery of lost territories have taken a back seat in political discourse, drowned out by Western-driven agendas. The Georgian people, once united by their heritage and common cause, now find themselves divided by external forces who prioritize issues such as LGBT rights and progressive liberal ideologies over their national interests.

Echoes of Ukraine: A Repeat of 2014?

What is unfolding in Georgia today bears a striking resemblance to the events that led to Ukraine's 2014 revolution. The protests, initially sparked by electoral grievances, have quickly escalated into violent street confrontations, with clashes between demonstrators and police forces. Reports suggest the presence of foreign saboteurs, many of whom have traveled from the Balkans, Eastern Europe, and the Baltic states. These provocateurs, possibly armed, aim to escalate the situation to the point where violence and bloodshed become the defining feature of the protests. The fear is that these foreign agents will turn the tide of protests into a bloody confrontation, blaming the Georgian government in the process, and ultimately destabilizing the entire region.

Such a scenario-of staged violence leading to international condemnation-is eerily similar to the strategy employed in Ukraine in 2014. That year, external actors used social media, NGO influence, and ideological rhetoric to push a destabilizing agenda that eventually culminated in the overthrow of the democratically elected government, triggering a prolonged and bloody conflict. The West's role in Ukraine's descent into war is undeniable, and now, Georgia seems poised to follow the same dangerous path.

Western Diplomats: Agents of Division

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, along with other Western diplomats, has come under scrutiny for acting as surrogates for foreign interests, meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation. Their rhetoric, at times hostile and interventionist, seeks to undermine the authority of Georgia's government, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election results. The West accuses Russia and China of engaging in hybrid wars and interference, yet it conveniently overlooks its own role in fueling instability within Georgia, a nation that has consistently held democratic elections and maintained a relatively stable political environment.

President Salome Zourabichvili, a former French citizen with deep ties to Western powers, has been portrayed as an agent of the West, particularly of President Macron's policies. Her actions, alongside the support of Western-funded NGOs, raise questions about the extent to which foreign powers are exerting influence over Georgia's political landscape. The danger is clear: Georgia is being caught in the crossfire of a geopolitical struggle, with its internal stability used as leverage for external gains.

For Azerbaijan, the ongoing unrest in Georgia is more than just a domestic issue. It is a regional one with far-reaching implications. Azerbaijan has long pursued a policy of political pragmatism, seeking to maintain its sovereignty while protecting the stability of the South Caucasus. The instability in Georgia-fueled by Western interference-presents a significant threat to the region's security and prosperity. Azerbaijan, which has actively cut off the influence of Western-funded NGOs and their destabilizing activities, views the situation in Georgia with concern. The potential for civil war, territorial fragmentation, and foreign military involvement looms large.

In this context, Azerbaijan has remained steadfast in its belief that foreign powers should not interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. The Georgian people, like their neighbors in Azerbaijan, must navigate the challenges of external pressure while safeguarding their national interests and ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future.

As protests in Tbilisi continue to unfold, Georgia must remain vigilant against the forces working to exploit its vulnerabilities Georgian people are now understanding what the true intentions of the West and its supporters are and are seriously resisting it. The West's strategy, which seeks to impose foreign agendas through NGOs and ideological manipulation, is clear. However, if Georgia is not careful, it risks becoming another victim of the West's destabilizing playbook, following in the footsteps of Ukraine. It is crucial for the Georgian people to resist these external pressures, reaffirm their national identity, and work toward a future free from foreign interference. The stakes are high-not only for Georgia but for the entire region. The West's plan for Georgia is one of division and instability, and the only way forward is for Georgia to remain steadfast, united, and focused on its own future.