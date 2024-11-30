(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In recent weeks, Tbilisi has once again become the center of
political unrest, with protesters taking to the streets,
challenging the results of the parliamentary elections. Behind
these protests lies a deeper, orchestrated strategy-one that
mirrors the destabilizing tactics used in Ukraine over a decade
ago. The West, leveraging a Network of NGOs, media channels, and
extreme ideological movements, has been actively seeking to mold
Georgia into a pliable geopolitical pawn.
At the core of the Western strategy is a covert campaign
designed to shape public opinion, destabilize the government, and
ultimately influence the country's political trajectory. The West,
primarily through the funding of NGOs, has systematically supported
organizations that serve as proxies for its own geopolitical
interests. These groups-comprising activists from the LGBT
community, extreme liberal right-wing factions, and other
ideologically driven entities-are skillfully mobilized to provoke
civil unrest and destabilize Georgian society.
Today, these forces are not only disregarding Georgia's
historical narratives, national pride, and territorial integrity
but are actively replacing them with foreign ideologies. The
nation's past struggles and the recovery of lost territories have
taken a back seat in political discourse, drowned out by
Western-driven agendas. The Georgian people, once united by their
heritage and common cause, now find themselves divided by external
forces who prioritize issues such as LGBT rights and progressive
liberal ideologies over their national interests.
Echoes of Ukraine: A Repeat of 2014?
What is unfolding in Georgia today bears a striking resemblance
to the events that led to Ukraine's 2014 revolution. The protests,
initially sparked by electoral grievances, have quickly escalated
into violent street confrontations, with clashes between
demonstrators and police forces. Reports suggest the presence of
foreign saboteurs, many of whom have traveled from the Balkans,
Eastern Europe, and the Baltic states. These provocateurs, possibly
armed, aim to escalate the situation to the point where violence
and bloodshed become the defining feature of the protests. The fear
is that these foreign agents will turn the tide of protests into a
bloody confrontation, blaming the Georgian government in the
process, and ultimately destabilizing the entire region.
Such a scenario-of staged violence leading to international
condemnation-is eerily similar to the strategy employed in Ukraine
in 2014. That year, external actors used social media, NGO
influence, and ideological rhetoric to push a destabilizing agenda
that eventually culminated in the overthrow of the democratically
elected government, triggering a prolonged and bloody conflict. The
West's role in Ukraine's descent into war is undeniable, and now,
Georgia seems poised to follow the same dangerous path.
Western Diplomats: Agents of Division
The EU Ambassador to Georgia, along with other Western
diplomats, has come under scrutiny for acting as surrogates for
foreign interests, meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign
nation. Their rhetoric, at times hostile and interventionist, seeks
to undermine the authority of Georgia's government, casting doubt
on the legitimacy of the election results. The West accuses Russia
and China of engaging in hybrid wars and interference, yet it
conveniently overlooks its own role in fueling instability within
Georgia, a nation that has consistently held democratic elections
and maintained a relatively stable political environment.
President Salome Zourabichvili, a former French citizen with
deep ties to Western powers, has been portrayed as an agent of the
West, particularly of President Macron's policies. Her actions,
alongside the support of Western-funded NGOs, raise questions about
the extent to which foreign powers are exerting influence over
Georgia's political landscape. The danger is clear: Georgia is
being caught in the crossfire of a geopolitical struggle, with its
internal stability used as leverage for external gains.
For Azerbaijan, the ongoing unrest in Georgia is more than just
a domestic issue. It is a regional one with far-reaching
implications. Azerbaijan has long pursued a policy of political
pragmatism, seeking to maintain its sovereignty while protecting
the stability of the South Caucasus. The instability in
Georgia-fueled by Western interference-presents a significant
threat to the region's security and prosperity. Azerbaijan, which
has actively cut off the influence of Western-funded NGOs and their
destabilizing activities, views the situation in Georgia with
concern. The potential for civil war, territorial fragmentation,
and foreign military involvement looms large.
In this context, Azerbaijan has remained steadfast in its belief
that foreign powers should not interfere in the internal affairs of
sovereign nations. The Georgian people, like their neighbors in
Azerbaijan, must navigate the challenges of external pressure while
safeguarding their national interests and ensuring a peaceful and
prosperous future.
As protests in Tbilisi continue to unfold, Georgia must remain
vigilant against the forces working to exploit its
vulnerabilities Georgian people are now understanding what the
true intentions of the West and its supporters are and are
seriously resisting it. The West's strategy, which seeks to impose
foreign agendas through NGOs and ideological manipulation, is
clear. However, if Georgia is not careful, it risks becoming
another victim of the West's destabilizing playbook, following in
the footsteps of Ukraine. It is crucial for the Georgian people to
resist these external pressures, reaffirm their national identity,
and work toward a future free from foreign interference. The stakes
are high-not only for Georgia but for the entire region. The West's
plan for Georgia is one of division and instability, and the only
way forward is for Georgia to remain steadfast, united, and focused
on its own future.
