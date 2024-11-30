Mehbooba Urges LG Sinha To Reconsider Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

The former chief also demanded immediate withdrawal of an FIR against anti-ropeway over the recent violence in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills.

“The livelihood of shopkeepers, labourers and others are linked to the pilgrimage and they are bound to face a lot of problems (after construction of the ropeway). The government should think that it is a religious place and be treated like one instead of converting it into a tourism spot,” Mehbooba told reporters after meeting the protesters in Katra.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) supremo said there were several places with tourism potential in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is a place of reverence where a devotee comes with a pure heart to seek blessings of the Mata. Construction of the ropeway will not only bypass three important locations enroute to the shrine but also snatch the livelihood of thousands of locals,” Mehbooba said.

Jammu and Kashmir is already grappling with the country's highest unemployment rate as government jobs are nowhere and private investment is not coming, she claimed.

“Privatisation requires electricity. Though Jammu and Kashmir produces electricity, it is given free of cost to some states and we have nothing for ourselves. People who earn their livelihood by means of labour work with the blessings of the Mata will lose the opportunity after the ropeway's construction,” she said.

Mehbooba said the Baridar community, which managed the shrine's affairs before formation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, were not happy with their ouster and were continuously protesting.

“The lieutenant governor (shrine board chairperson) should reconsider the decision and take the livelihood of the locals into account before starting work on the ropeway, which can be shifted somewhere else,” she said.

The PDP leader also demanded the withdrawal of an FIR registered against the anti-ropeway protesters last week following a clash between them and law enforcing agencies.

“The lieutenant governor has been there for the last five years and he should tell how many jobs were created and given to youngsters... When you snatch livelihood opportunities from people, protests are bound to happen. We are living in a democracy and it is the right of the people to protest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir president Tariq Hameed Karra visited Katra and met Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti president and party leader Bhupinder Singh Jamwal.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Karra, voicing concern over the project.

