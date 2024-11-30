'Case Of Premature Celebration': Cong Slams Govt Over 'Re-Exploration' Of J & K Lithium Reserves
Date
11/30/2024 7:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The congress on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over the Geological Survey of India reportedly asked to conduct a re-exploration of the lithium reserves discovered in Jammu and Kashmir, saying this is typical of the way the“headline-obsessed” Modi government functions.
Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said it was a case of premature celebration.
“Aap yeh chronology samajhiye: On February 13, 2023 the Modi government announced 'in typically grand fashion' the discovery of what it called one of the world's largest known lithium reserves in J&K. In November 2023, first auctions were conducted. The minimum requirement of three bids was not met and the auction was cancelled,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
In March 2024, a second round of auctions was announced but in July 2024 it was revealed this had not attracted even a single bid, he pointed out.
In October 2024, the Geological Survey of India was directed to conduct a re-exploration of what had been proclaimed to be one of the world's largest known lithium reserves, Ramesh said.
The reason why the companies were reluctant to bid was simple exploration data was very insufficient, he said.
Now auctions are planned after at least six months, Ramesh said, adding that it could take even longer.
“This is typical of the way the headline-obsessed Modi government functions. It is a case of premature celebration!” the Congress leader said.
Days after the government scrapped the auction of a lithium mine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress had in July claimed the project was an illustrative example of the Modi government's“failures” and said it was the“failing security situation” in the region that was precluding investors from interest in the lithium reserves in Reasi.
