Canada Halts Private Refugee Sponsorship Applications Until 2026

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Canada announced that it has temporarily paused private refugee sponsorships by groups of five or more people and community organizations to manage a backlog of applications. The notice was issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The notice was announced on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canadian Website on Friday, November 29.

This pause, effective immediately, will last until December 31, 2025, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The stated that demand for private sponsorships exceeds available spaces. Canada plans to admit 23,000 privately sponsored refugees annually under the 2025-2027 immigration plan, with over 58,000 refugees overall next year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted the government could have acted more quickly on immigration challenges. In a recent YouTube video, he discussed cuts in permanent resident admissions and changes to the temporary foreign worker program.

For over 40 years, Canada's Private Sponsorship of Refugees (PSR) Program has helped thousands of refugees. However, high demand has led to longer processing times, prompting government action.

On November 29, 2024, Canada temporarily stopped accepting new applications from groups of five and community sponsors due to high demand, which exceeded available sponsorship spaces under the immigration levels plan.

While new applications are paused, IRCC will continue processing applications already received and is committed to resettling 23,000 privately sponsored refugees in 2025.

The government recognizes that this measure will impact the refugee sponsorship community. It has pledged to work with stakeholders to adjust and improve the program, including future intake measures.

The temporary halt in new applications is a necessary step to manage demand and reduce the growing backlog, aiming for a more efficient and predictable refugee sponsorship process in the future.

