J&K Govt Sets Minimum Age For Nursery Admissions

11/30/2024 1:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar-
The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has issued a new circular determining the minimum age for children seeking admission to Nursery/Balvatika classes, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As per the government circular, the minimum age requirement for admission to Nursery/Balvatika/Pre-school/Anganwadi classes will now be calculated based on a cut-off date of 30th
November of the year in which admission is sought and granted in Kashmir division as well as winter zones of Jammu division of the school education department for admission in Nursery/Balvatika/Pre-school/Anganwadi.

This decision follows the restoration of the November-December academic calendar in Kashmir Division and winter zones of Jammu.

The department emphasized the importance of setting a clear deadline to ensure compliance with NEP 2020, which mandates that children in these grades should be over three years of age.

The circular directed all educational institutions in these regions to strictly follow the new guidelines to facilitate a smooth and efficient admission process.

Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS, signed the circular, which has been distributed to all relevant authorities, including Chief Education Officers and Directorates of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir, for implementation.

This move aims to streamline the admission process while ensuring adherence to national standards for early childhood education.

Kashmir Observer

