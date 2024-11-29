Bestselling Author Reveals Modern-Day Miracles In His Seven-Year Quest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Step Harmon on the road

Some of the many people met and miracles that flowed

Bestselling author Step Harmon shares modern-day miracles from his seven-year journey on the streets of America, inspiring faith and action.

- Step Harmon

Stories of Modern-Day Miracles Challenge How We See Faith Today

For seven years Step Harmon walked across America, meeting people in the most desperate circumstances. From the homeless on city streets to patients in hospital rooms, he found stories that defied explanation-accounts of healing, hope, and transformation that point to something beyond the ordinary.

These encounters form the heart of Harmon's forthcoming book, Street Shepherd, a chronicle of over 100 firsthand stories of modern-day miracles. The book explores questions that resonate deeply with people of faith: What is Jesus doing today? How is God working in the lives of those we often overlook?

“Too often, we think of miracles as something from the past, from the pages of the Bible,” Harmon says.“But what I've seen over the past seven years proves that God is still active in powerful and personal ways.”

Stories That Will Move You

The pages of Street Shepherd are filled with vivid, real-life encounters that challenge readers to reconsider their understanding of faith and divine intervention.

A Healing That Defies Logic: Alex, a young man diagnosed with terminal cancer, baffled doctors when tests revealed he was completely healed after a simple act of faith and prayer.

A Mother's Redemption: Linda, a homeless woman living on the streets, prayed for safety and stability. Days later, she was gifted a fully furnished home, transforming her life.

Strength Restored: Greg, a former triathlete left bedridden by illness, found the strength to walk again after a chance encounter and heartfelt prayer on the side of the road.

“These stories aren't just about miracles,” Harmon says.“They're about how faith moves people to action, how compassion and courage can lead to outcomes that change lives.”

A Journalist's Eye, A Believer's Heart

Step Harmon brings a unique perspective to these stories. As a former CNBC on-air personality and award-winning journalist, he approaches his subjects with curiosity and detail, presenting each account with authenticity and respect. At the same time, his personal faith infuses the book with hope and encouragement.

Harmon's writing offers more than just compelling narratives-it invites readers to reflect on their own lives and the potential for faith to create change in their communities.

A Call to See God in Everyday Life

The stories in Street Shepherd are more than inspiring; they're a challenge. Harmon encourages readers to take steps of faith in their own lives, to act with kindness, and to look for ways God may already be working around them.

“These stories aren't about me-they're about what happens when we take God at His word,” Harmon explains.“When Jesus says, 'I was hungry, and you fed me,' what does that really mean? I hope Street Shepherd helps people find the answer.”

About Step Harmon

Step Harmon is a bestselling author, award-winning journalist, and former CNBC on-air personality. His upcoming book, Street Shepherd, chronicles over 100 true stories of modern-day miracles from his seven-year journey walking across America. Through his writing and speaking, Step inspires audiences to see God's hand at work today and take part in the miraculous. Join the more than 32,000 followers of Street Shepherd on Facebook at or TikTok at @streetshepherd

