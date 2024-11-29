Canadian Parkinson's Advocate Larry Gifford Honored With King Charles III Coronation Medal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gifford receives his King Charles III medal from Karen Lee, PhD President and CEO of Parkinson Canada and Joanne Baker, PhD CEO of Parkinson Society British Columbia

King Charles III Coronation Medal

PD Avengers - Global Alliance to End Parkinson's Assoc.

Parkinson Canada and Parkinson Society British Columbia nominated the "When Life Gives You Parkinson's" podcaster and cofounder of PD Avengers for the award

- Joanne Baker, PhD President Parkinson Society British ColumbiaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Larry Gifford, 52, a prominent Parkinson's advocate, broadcaster and podcaster based in Vancouver, B.C., has been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal. This prestigious honor recognizes his significant contributions to the Parkinson's community in Canada and worldwide. Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, Gifford co-founded the Global Alliance to End Parkinson's (PD Avengers ) and hosts several influential podcasts, including "When Life Gives You Parkinson's," "On Time" for the Brian Grant Foundation, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation's podcast. Through these platforms, he shares personal insights and fosters a global dialogue on the disease.Parkinson Canada and Parkinson Society British Columbia jointly nominated Gifford for this honor. Dr. Karen Lee, President and CEO of Parkinson Canada, stated, "We put forth your name as we believe that you have truly made a positive impact on the Parkinson's community. Your openness about your own experiences and your incredible advocacy work have touched so many people affected by Parkinson's here in Canada and around the world."Gifford expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal. I'm beyond thrilled and deeply grateful to the Parkinson's community for their unwavering support. This recognition fuels my passion to continue our collective mission to end Parkinson's disease."In addition to his advocacy and podcasting, Gifford served as an Ambassador from Canada to the World Parkinson Congress in Barcelona, Spain, in 2023. His insights have been featured in books and documentaries, and he has co-authored articles in esteemed journals such as the Journal of Parkinson's Disease and JAMA Neurology. Notably, he contributed to the article "Six Action Steps to Address Global Disparities in Parkinson Disease: A World Health Organization Priority," published online on July 11, 2022. He also co-authored "The Silver Linings of Parkinson's Disease," featured in NPJ Parkinson's Disease in 2022.Gifford's leadership extends to serving on the Michael J. Fox Foundation Patient Council and the Editorial Board of the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. He is a sought-after keynote speaker and panelist and was an invited participant at the World Health Organization's workshop addressing the public health importance of Parkinson's disease.The King Charles III Coronation Medal was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on May 6, 2023. It is the first Canadian commemorative medal to mark a coronation and is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Canada, their province, territory, region, or community, or have attained outstanding achievements abroad that bring credit to Canada.Gifford's unwavering commitment to raising awareness and advocating for those living with Parkinson's disease exemplifies the spirit of this award.

