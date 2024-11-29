Google Sued For Abuse In Online Advertising Market In Canada
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Canadian Competition Bureau has filed a lawsuit against the
American corporation Alphabet, the parent company of the tech giant
Google, over alleged abuses in the online advertising market,
Azernews reports.
"The Competition Bureau is suing google for interfering with
free competition in the field of online advertising technology
services in Canada. After a thorough investigation, the bureau has
filed an application with the Competition Tribunal, seeking to
correct the company's practices in the interests of Canadian
consumers and businesses," the document states.
According to the statement, following the investigation, the
regulator found that, as the largest provider of advertising
services in the Canadian internet market, Google“abuses its
dominant position” to“restrict other market participants,”
preventing them from competing fairly with the American giant. The
regulator is demanding that Google divest two of its advertising
tools-the DFP (DoubleClick for Publishers) server and the AdX
advertising exchange-arguing that this move would foster greater
competition and benefit the Canadian digital economy.
This lawsuit comes amid increasing global scrutiny of Google's
market power, especially regarding its dominance in online
advertising. Governments and regulators around the world, from the
EU to the US and Canada, have been focusing on tech companies'
monopolistic practices and their impact on smaller businesses. If
the Competition Bureau succeeds in its case, it could mark a
significant shift in the way digital advertising services are
provided in Canada, potentially influencing similar cases in other
markets.
