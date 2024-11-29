Alstom Renews Contract To Operate And Maintain Automated People Movers At Denver Airport Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Alstom renews contract to operate and maintain automated people movers at Denver Airport

Alstom, a global company specializing in and mobility systems, has signed a contract renewal with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain the airport's Innovia Automated People Mover (APM) system – built by Alstom – over the course of next seven years.

The new contract will run from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2032. The contract will employ 91 Alstom team members at Denver International Airport, and is valued at €218 million.

Alstom employees will provide twenty-four hour a day, seven-day-a-week maintenance and operations for Denver's Automated People Mover system. These services include the operations and dispatching of the APMs.

Alstom will provide maintenance of the vehicles and the 1.2 mile of loop track; power and electrification; signs, signals, and station platform doors; and the communications systems.

The contract scope includes cleaning services for the interior and exterior of the trains; tunnel floor cleaning, pressure washing, and floor drainage; facilities and platform doors; and the collection and disposition of hazardous waste.

Michael Keroullé, president of Alstom Americas, says:“Alstom is proud to be Denver International Airport's partner of choice as they continue on their journey to modernize and expand air train service at one of the busiest airports in the world.

“Our expertise in the operations and maintenance of automated people movers allows us to deliver frequent, safe and comfortable service for travellers from around the world.”

Matthew Robb, senior vice president of technical operations for Denver International Airport, says:“Denver International Airport's new operations and maintenance agreement with Alstom is one of many steps we're taking to enhance the reliability and passenger experience of the train that moves people between the terminal and concourse.

“As a growing airport, it's crucial that we provide a consistent service, especially as we continue our work toward accommodating 100 million annual passengers.”

Alstom recently entered a new chapter in its 30-year relationship with Denver International Airport by providing new Innovia APM R vehicles, which went into service in July 2024.

Manufactured by Alstom, these train cars increased capacity, efficiency, and comfort for people navigating the airport.

Alstom has been providing operations and maintenance services for the airport's Automated People Mover system since the airport opened in 1994.

Across all our Innovia APM customers in the US, we average a performance of 99.5 percent fleet availability, through 24/7 operations and maintenance services.

Strong position in airport people movers

Alstom says it is“the number one provider and operator of airport people movers in the US”.

Alstom's Innovia APMs have transported over 525 million passengers safely and efficiently at 16 airports across the nation.

Market leading for 50+ years, driverless Innovia automated people mover (APM) is an efficient transportation solution, specially designed to offer quick and convenient service for commuters between airport terminals, to and from airports or within cities.

Over 30 of Alstom's APM systems have been delivered around the world and are in operation at 12 of the world's busiest airports.

Alstom's FlexCare Operate portfolio covers the full spectrum of customer needs, including operations for all types of fleets and maintenance for the full transit system.

Our customers benefit from reduced operating costs and increased operational efficiencies through technologies and best practices based on over 40 years of experience operating and maintaining trains and systems.

With over 25 active operations and maintenance projects worldwide, we are a trusted partner in helping transit authorities and communities achieve their mobility goals.