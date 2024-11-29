Alstom Celebrates Launch Of Riyadh Metro Network, Featuring Its Driverless Innovia Trains Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Alstom celebrates launch of Riyadh Metro network, featuring its driverless Innovia trains

Alstom, a global engineering company, is celebrating the launch of the Riyadh Metro network, a key milestone of the ambitious plans outlined by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) to improve mobility and enhance quality of life in the capital city.

This 176km network, encompassing six lines, 85 state-of-the-art stations, and seven depots,“sets a new global standard for urban mobility”, says Alstom, which supplied 47 Innovia metro trains for the project.

The Riyadh Metro is poised to transform public transportation, easing congestion, and improving air quality. It directly supports the Kingdom's goals for sustainable urban development and economic diversification.

Projected to serve a maximum capacity of 3.6 million daily passengers, the Riyadh Metro network will in its whole significantly reduce reliance on private vehicles, cutting internal fuel consumption by up to 1 million gallons annually and reducing greenhouse gas emission by up to 3105 tons of VOC, 217 tons of PM, 3990 tons of NOx, 12.5 Mn tons of CO2.

Andrew DeLeone, region President for Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia at Alstom, says:“The opening of the Riyadh Metro by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) marks a significant milestone in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

“By leveraging innovative technology and sustainable practices, we are reshaping urban mobility together with RCRC and empowering communities while fostering economic growth.

“Alstom is humbled to play a major role in this transformation, contributing to a brighter and more interconnected future for the Kingdom and beyond.”

The metro will operate in phases, with the Yellow line (Line 4), and the Purple line (Line 6) – commencing passenger operations on December 1st, followed by the Green line (Line 5) on December 15th and the Orange line (Line 3) on January 5th.

Alstom's contribution includes 47 Innovia metro trains for the Orange line and 69 Metropolis metro trains for the Yellow, Green, and Purple lines custom-designed for Riyadh's specific needs, offering superior performance and efficiency.

The metro utilises Alstom's advanced Urbalis CBTC signalling system for safe and efficient operations. HESOP regenerative braking technology recovers braking energy, reducing operational costs and lowering power consumption.

The milestone marks Alstom's 100th line launch into commercial service with a comprehensive turnkey scope, showcasing its global expertise.

This integrated system represents the largest single-phase, turnkey urban metro project ever undertaken in the rail industry, and Alstom's most extensive turnkey urban project to date.

Mohamed Khalil, managing director of Middle East regional headquarters, says:“The Riyadh Metro is not just a transportation system; it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's forward-thinking vision and its commitment to sustainable growth.

“Alstom is immensely proud to have partnered in this groundbreaking journey, delivering a world-class metro that will reshape urban mobility and contribute to a brighter future for Riyadh.”

Alstom is also providing comprehensive maintenance services for the Orange, Yellow, Green and Purple lines.

This includes the maintenance of trains, fixed installations such as tracks and signalling systems, communication networks, passenger information systems, and power supply, ensuring long-term system reliability.

From the 2014 groundbreaking to today's full network launch, Alstom is proud to have consistently delivered world-class expertise.