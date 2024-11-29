Chirag Paswan Slams Lalu Prasad For Questioning Evms' Functioning

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) Union and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday criticised RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning the functioning of Electronic Machines (EVMs). The former Bihar Chief Minister has recently said that EVMs should be replaced with ballot papers.

Responding to the former Bihar CM's remarks, Chirag Paswan challenged the RJD to declare outright that it would boycott any election that is held by using EVMs.

He criticised the tendency of some leaders to question the credibility of EVMs only after electoral defeats while accepting them (EVMs) in victories.

Chirag Paswan highlighted the inconsistency of opposition parties, saying: "Before the election, big claims are made about winning. When they lose, EVMs are questioned."

He emphasised that those advocating for a return to paper ballots should avoid making electoral (results) claims in advance.

Chirag Paswan also ridiculed the Grand Alliance's confidence in securing all seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, calling their approach contradictory.

He accused the INDIA bloc of exhibiting double standards, pointing out that they accept EVM-based victories, such as in Jharkhand while questioning defeats in states like Bihar and Maharashtra.

"Their double character cannot work. In states where results favour them, EVMs are fine; where results do not, EVMs are blamed," he said.

Chirag Paswan also targeted INDIA bloc leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Jharkhand, sarcastically noting that the elections there were also conducted using EVMs.

He emphasised the need for opposition leaders to introspect, suggesting their declining credibility is due to repeated misinformation and fear-mongering.

Addressing allegations that the Constitution or reservation policies are under threat, Chirag Paswan dismissed them as baseless fear tactics.

"Everyone knows that no one can remove reservation or change the Constitution. They are spreading fear among people by telling lies," he said.