Reboundtag Starts National Sales & Distribution Campaign With Mr. Checkout Distributors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ReboundTAG your Friend-in-Found

Mr. Checkout Distributors

Partnership Celebration

ReboundTAG smart tag solution embarks on a national campaign to reach the population with distribution partner Mr. Checkout Distributors!

- Sheldon ScipioWATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ReboundTAG Global's Distribution and Sales agreement with Mr Checkout & AGBRA (Association of Gift Boutique Retailers of America – AGBRA is a National Association of Gift Stores, Boutique Retailers and Stationary Shops.) has now embarked on a national push to Gift stores across the US bringing our Luggage-Tags, Stickers and Pet-tags to the population.Look out for ReboundTAG's suite of microchipped lost property recovery solutions near you soon.ReboundTAG is a Distributor, Retailer, E-commerce company and service provider that primarily markets and sells ReboundTAG Smart Luggage tags, Bag-Tags, Adhesive Stickers, Key-fobs and Pet-tags and Lost Property Recovery System smart devices for keys, laptops, phones, pets and other valuables.ReboundTAG has won the following awards:* selected as one of the 3 most innovative companies in travel worldwide at the Business Travel Show at the London Olympia.* and then again at the ITM/GBTA Conference.* on the Amazon Launchpad program where Amazon showcases its most innovative products. * winner Most Innovative Microchip Company at the UK Southern Enterprise Awards.Mission: To give peace of mind to people on the go, by activating the power of Kindness all around the World.Vision: To create a connected world where any lost item can be safely returned in a snap!Designed to be airline friendly We are integrated into 2800 airports. Baggage handlers can process mislaid bags quickly using our unique identifier service. You can attach our Smart Tech to almost anything! Bags, keys, phones, laptops, wallets, passports, bikes, sports equipment etc. When your item is reported found at the website, you'll receive the finders contact details via SMS text & email. Works for Universities, Teams, Personal items, Taxis, Hotels, Subways, Trains, Buses, Transit Stations, Airlines, and all Lost and Found situations. To activate your Smart Tags and Labels and register your account, please enter your device codes into the website. You can then login at any time in the future to register extra tags. Your Friend in Found.Mr. Checkout Distributors, Inc. serving grocery and convenience stores in the US since 1989 through a network of wagon jobbers (small distributors) , merchandisers and Wholesale-to- Distributor Warehouse Companies. We are not a franchise. Each route distributor is independent (has complete autonomy) and has full control over his or her own business and full control over all marketing methods.

Sheldon Scipio

ReboundTAG

+1 868-723-4391

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

ReboundTAG is for everyone!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.