Doyouspeakdubai Launches Credit Card

DoYouSpeakDubai, a Dubai-based Business Center, has launched the Pocket Perfume, a credit card-sized fragrance solution tailored for air travelers. This innovative product solves common challenges while meeting aviation security regulations.

This ultra-portable 18ml container weighs as much as a strawberry and delivers approximately 350 spray puffs of premium fragrance. Unlike traditional glass bottles, the Pocket Perfume is constructed from recycled plastic, aligning with DoYouSpeakDubai's commitment to sustainability.

Its eco-friendly material and small size also ensure it meets aviation safety standards, allowing it through airport security checkpoints without hassle.

Key Features of the Product Include :



Credit card-sized design for maximum portability

TSA-compliant for carry-on luggage

Shatterproof, recyclable container made from recycled plastic

The 15-20% EDP concentration of perfume oils

Up to 8-hour fragrance longevity Western-inspired scents developed for global appeal

The product stems from Paula S. Adams' five-year experience as a Flight Attendant and Cabin Manager, where she identified the need for a more travel-friendly fragrance solution. The Pocket Perfume combines French-inspired scents with Dubai's craftsmanship, all packaged in Dubai the city of the Future with an environmentally conscious design.

The product debuts on Kickstarter, offering early adopters exclusive access to this revolutionary travel accessory. Early supporters can back the project on Kickstarter at: the Kickstarter Campaign Page

About DoYouSpeakDubai:

DoYouSpeakDubai is an Online Aviation Business Center based in Dubai, UAE, focused on developing innovative solutions for the modern traveler. Founded by former aviation professional Paula S. Adams, the company combines industry expertise with practical innovation to enhance the travel experience. DoYouSpeakDubai seeks to make travel easier, smarter, and more comfortable.