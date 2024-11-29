Kuwait Task Force (Khaleej) Confirms Security Readiness Ahead Of GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Hamad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- In response to the duty call, the Kuwaiti National Guard's Gulf Task Force (Khaleej) has been put on full alert and preparedness to secure the 45th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit due in Kuwait next Sunday.

The task force will carry out its duties in (St. Regis and Four Points hotels) in cooperation with the of Interior. (end)

